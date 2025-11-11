Pennsylvania Needs Leaders Who Invest in Clean Energy

Pennsylvanians deserve leaders who mean what they say, not politicians who think they can pull a fast one on us.

Earlier this year, Rep. Ryan Mackenzie signed a letter urging the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee to protect clean energy tax credits enacted under the Inflation Reduction Act. He praised the tax credits for lowering utility costs, boosting innovation, and creating good-paying jobs here in America. In his own words, they were helping “increase domestic manufacturing, promote energy innovation, and keep utility costs down.”

But when it came time to vote on those very credits, Mackenzie turned his back on Pennsylvanians.

On July 3, Mackenzie voted for a bill pushed by Trump and his Republican cronies that would gut those same clean energy credits he claimed to support. The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” is a billionaire handout that undercuts working families and jeopardizes clean energy jobs across Pennsylvania.

You can’t claim to stand with working families in a letter and then vote to raise their energy bills the next day.

I have spent nearly a decade working on energy issues at PPL Electric Utilities, right here in the Lehigh Valley. I have seen firsthand how smart investments in clean energy reduce costs for families and create reliable jobs across our community. I have also seen how politicians like Mackenzie say one thing in public, and then do the opposite when Washington Republicans come calling.

That’s why I’m running for Congress, because this district deserves a representative who is consistent, honest, and willing to fight for affordable energy. This district deserves better – not someone who caves to Trump’s agenda while hoping voters aren’t paying attention.

Let’s be clear: Ryan Mackenzie is one of 21 Republicans who publicly supported clean energy tax credits and then voted to rip them away. Now he’s trying to have it both ways by telling voters he supports lower utility bills while voting to eliminate the very programs that deliver them. Unfortunately, Ryan, you can’t advocate for something, then vote it down, and think we’re not going to see through your empty “letters.”

Pennsylvanians, you face a choice. You can continue with leaders who vote for cuts that hurt families, or you can vote for me, someone who spent over a decade fighting for affordable and sustainable energy. Someone who keeps the promises they make.

(*) Democrat Rep. Carol Orbando Derstine is a candidate for the District 07 in Pennsylvania, which has a 21.33% Hispanic population.

