Chase Celebrates the Holidays with VIP Lounges for United MileagePlus® Cardmembers

Special Amenities Include Complimentary Gift Wrapping, Refreshments,

Entertainment and More

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chase and United Airlines are bringing holiday cheer to United

MileagePlus® Cardmembers once again with VIP

Lounges at two major shopping malls in San Francisco, Calif., and

Short Hills, N.J., two of the airline’s major hub cities. Beginning

November 27, 2015 through December 24, 2015, United MileagePlus

Cardmembers, and up to three guests, can take a break from shopping to

enjoy complimentary amenities such as refreshments, gift wrapping, bag

and coat check, Wi-Fi and TVs in addition to weekly events exclusively

for Cardmembers.

Weekly features and VIP Lounge events include:

Visa Checkout Mondays : Enjoy gifts, treats, and more

compliments of Visa Checkout, the easier way to pay online.

Toys for Tots Tuesdays : Bring a new, unwrapped toy to either

lounge on December 1 st , 8 th and 15 th

to receive one United Club sm pass. Bring two toys and

receive two United Club passes. The Chase United VIP Lounge has

donated more than 37,500 toys to the Toys for Tots Foundation.

MileagePlus X Wednesdays: Visit the MileagePlus X table and

learn more about the new MileagePlus X app for your smartphone that

helps Cardmembers earn more miles from everyday purchases.

Football Sundays: Cardmembers can watch live game action on TVs

in both VIP Lounges.

Additionally, this year Inside

Access from Chase is offering Cardmembers the opportunity to attend

a private reception hosted by celebrity Chefs Jose Garces, François

Payard and Aarón Sánchez at The Mall at Short Hills VIP Lounge on

December 2nd. The exclusive evening will feature a selection

of the chefs’ favorite seasonal holiday inspired hors d’oeuvres and

desserts, as well as the opportunity to meet and mingle with the

culinary all-stars. Visit www.insideaccess.com

for purchase details.

“Every year we look forward to providing the VIP Lounge experience for

United MileagePlus Cardmembers to enjoy some much needed relief from the

hectic holiday shopping crowds,” said David Gold, general manager,

Chase. “Whether it’s heading to the mall or traveling on vacation, we

always look for exciting ways to give our Cardmembers unique benefits

and special programs, such as the VIP Lounge and Inside Access events.”

The VIP Lounges located in the Westfield San Francisco Centre in San

Francisco, Calif., and The Mall at Short Hills in Short Hills, N.J.,

will offer the following complimentary amenities:

Snacks and beverages

Gift wrapping

Bag and coat check

Café seating

Flat screen televisions

Wi-Fi

Weekly special events

In addition to the VIP Lounge experience, United MileagePlus Card

members receive exceptional benefits and services, inside the airport

and beyond.

United MileagePlus Club Card members receive premium benefits, including:

United Club membership

Premier Access travel services

First and second checked bags free with the purchase of a ticket using

their United MileagePlus Club Card

No foreign transaction fees

Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection privileges and concierge service

United MileagePlus Explorer Card members receive special privileges,

including:

First checked bag free

Priority boarding

Two United Club passes per year

Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection privileges and concierge service

A Chase United Credit Card and valid I.D. are required for lounge entry.

For more information and amenity details visit ChaseVIPLounge.com.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan

Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with

assets of $2.4 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly

half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services,

including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing,

investment advice, small business loans and payment processing.

Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,400 branches,

18,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com.

