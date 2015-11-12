Chase Celebrates the Holidays with VIP Lounges for United MileagePlus® Cardmembers

Special Amenities Include Complimentary Gift Wrapping, Refreshments,
Entertainment and More
WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chase and United Airlines are bringing holiday cheer to United
MileagePlus® Cardmembers once again with VIP
Lounges at two major shopping malls in San Francisco, Calif., and
Short Hills, N.J., two of the airline’s major hub cities. Beginning
November 27, 2015 through December 24, 2015, United MileagePlus
Cardmembers, and up to three guests, can take a break from shopping to
enjoy complimentary amenities such as refreshments, gift wrapping, bag
and coat check, Wi-Fi and TVs in addition to weekly events exclusively
for Cardmembers.
Weekly features and VIP Lounge events include:
-
Visa Checkout Mondays: Enjoy gifts, treats, and more
compliments of Visa Checkout, the easier way to pay online.
-
Toys for Tots Tuesdays: Bring a new, unwrapped toy to either
lounge on December 1st, 8th and 15th
to receive one United Clubsm pass. Bring two toys and
receive two United Club passes. The Chase United VIP Lounge has
donated more than 37,500 toys to the Toys for Tots Foundation.
-
MileagePlus X Wednesdays: Visit the MileagePlus X table and
learn more about the new MileagePlus X app for your smartphone that
helps Cardmembers earn more miles from everyday purchases.
-
Football Sundays: Cardmembers can watch live game action on TVs
in both VIP Lounges.
Additionally, this year Inside
Access from Chase is offering Cardmembers the opportunity to attend
a private reception hosted by celebrity Chefs Jose Garces, François
Payard and Aarón Sánchez at The Mall at Short Hills VIP Lounge on
December 2nd. The exclusive evening will feature a selection
of the chefs’ favorite seasonal holiday inspired hors d’oeuvres and
desserts, as well as the opportunity to meet and mingle with the
culinary all-stars. Visit www.insideaccess.com
for purchase details.
“Every year we look forward to providing the VIP Lounge experience for
United MileagePlus Cardmembers to enjoy some much needed relief from the
hectic holiday shopping crowds,” said David Gold, general manager,
Chase. “Whether it’s heading to the mall or traveling on vacation, we
always look for exciting ways to give our Cardmembers unique benefits
and special programs, such as the VIP Lounge and Inside Access events.”
The VIP Lounges located in the Westfield San Francisco Centre in San
Francisco, Calif., and The Mall at Short Hills in Short Hills, N.J.,
will offer the following complimentary amenities:
-
Snacks and beverages
- Gift wrapping
- Bag and coat check
- Café seating
-
Flat screen televisions
- Wi-Fi
- Weekly special events
In addition to the VIP Lounge experience, United MileagePlus Card
members receive exceptional benefits and services, inside the airport
and beyond.
United MileagePlus Club Card members receive premium benefits, including:
- United Club membership
- Premier Access travel services
-
First and second checked bags free with the purchase of a ticket using
their United MileagePlus Club Card
-
No foreign transaction fees
- Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection privileges and concierge service
United MileagePlus Explorer Card members receive special privileges,
including:
- First checked bag free
-
Priority boarding
- Two United Club passes per year
- Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection privileges and concierge service
A Chase United Credit Card and valid I.D. are required for lounge entry.
For more information and amenity details visit ChaseVIPLounge.com.
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan
Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with
assets of $2.4 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly
half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services,
including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing,
investment advice, small business loans and payment processing.
Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,400 branches,
18,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com.
Contacts
Chase Card Services
Ashley Dodd, 302-282-5011
Ashley.E.Dodd@Chase.com