Cynvenio and Milenia Labs Enter Into Exclusive Distribution Agreement for ClearID Breast Cancer Testing in Mexico

New Commercial Agreement brings Affordable and Comprehensive Liquid

Biopsy Tests to Mexico

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. & ZACATECAS, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc., a leader in individualized cancer

diagnostics, and Milenia Labs, a provider of high-quality clinical and

pathological diagnostic tests in Mexico, today announced a distribution

agreement for Cynvenio’s ClearID® Breast Cancer, the first

blood test for treatment selection and monitoring of patients with

advanced breast cancer. The agreement will make ClearID Breast Cancer

exclusively available to customers through Milenia Labs and its network

of 12 diagnostic centers in Mexico.





ClearID Breast Cancer is designed for patients undergoing treatment for

advanced breast cancer and those who require follow-up testing at

regular intervals after completion of therapy.

The test uses molecular analysis to rapidly and precisely generate

real-time information on cancer cell activity. Using a normal blood

draw, ClearID detects the presence of scarce populations of cancer cells

in the bloodstream and identifies gene alterations known to signal

resistance to therapy. Milenia will also offer Cynvenio’s PD-L1 gene

expression reflex assay and other Cynvenio assays as they become

commercially available.

“Liquid biopsy is revolutionizing the treatment of cancer in Mexico

because it offers a better understanding of the genetic basis of cancer

and is a non-invasive, personalized medicine tool that is very

convenient and practical for the patient,” said Dr. Salvador Cardona,

Milenia Labs’ Director General. “Our mission is to provide the Mexican

market with the highest quality and most innovative diagnostic tests

from international providers. Cynvenio’s ClearID Breast Cancer test

provides an excellent new option for patients based on state of the art

liquid biopsy technology that has the benefit of being more affordable

compared to other tests in this category.”

Based on Cynvenio’s patented LiquidBiopsy® approach to tumor

monitoring, the ClearID test analyzes a combination of DNA from

circulating tumor cells (CTC), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), and germline DNA

(gDNA). This multi-sourced DNA analysis produces direct insights into

the progression of the primary tumor and the metastatic disease process,

while increasing specificity by using germline DNA as a built-in control

to eliminate biological and instrument noise.

“We are excited to extend the reach of our tests and to help more

patients receive advanced genomic testing and molecular monitoring in

Mexico,” commented Humberto Huerta, Cynvenio’s Chief Commercial Officer,

Clinical Diagnostics. “Milenia Labs has a successful track record of

innovation in Mexico and an enviable network of partner labs throughout

the country. This agreement is the cornerstone of our plan to broaden

access to ClearID Breast testing services outside the United States.”

About Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. is a leader in the development of more

affordable and clinically actionable precision medicine strategies for

cancer patients. Cynvenio’s liquid biopsy tests accurately target known

DNA & RNA mutations in cancer-related genes to revolutionize

personalized treatment decision-making and clinical trial selection.

Among the company’s breakthroughs are an expanding line of ClearID®

tests engineered for greatly improved cancer detection and monitoring

via a patient-friendly blood draw, and proprietary LiquidBiopsy®

automated platform technology, which is distributable and makes

real-time molecular tumor characterization from whole blood a practical

reality for any lab. Cynvenio is based in Westlake Village, California.

For more information, please visit www.cynvenio.com

About Milenia Labs

Milenia Labs, comprised of 12 centers across Mexico, works with

international companies to offer specialized diagnostic tests to the

Mexican market. The company’s goal is to provide the highest quality and

most advanced and innovative technologies for clinical and pathological

diagnostic tests through its partnerships with the best laboratories in

the United States, Canada, and Europe. Milenia offers tests for a range

of conditions, including non-invasive prenatal tests, cardio-metabolic

panels, personalized genetic testing, and specialized oncology panels.

For more information, please visit www.milenialabs.com

Contacts

PR Contact for Cynvenio:

Bioscribe, Inc.

Kevin Vickery,

+1-415-710-4714

kevin@bioscribe.com

or

Milenia

Labs:

Salvador Cardona, +001.214.673.7637

Salvador.cardona@milenialabs.com