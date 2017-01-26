Cynvenio and Milenia Labs Enter Into Exclusive Distribution Agreement for ClearID Breast Cancer Testing in Mexico

New Commercial Agreement brings Affordable and Comprehensive Liquid
Biopsy Tests to Mexico
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. & ZACATECAS, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc., a leader in individualized cancer
diagnostics, and Milenia Labs, a provider of high-quality clinical and
pathological diagnostic tests in Mexico, today announced a distribution
agreement for Cynvenio’s ClearID® Breast Cancer, the first
blood test for treatment selection and monitoring of patients with
advanced breast cancer. The agreement will make ClearID Breast Cancer
exclusively available to customers through Milenia Labs and its network
of 12 diagnostic centers in Mexico.
ClearID Breast Cancer is designed for patients undergoing treatment for
advanced breast cancer and those who require follow-up testing at
regular intervals after completion of therapy.
The test uses molecular analysis to rapidly and precisely generate
real-time information on cancer cell activity. Using a normal blood
draw, ClearID detects the presence of scarce populations of cancer cells
in the bloodstream and identifies gene alterations known to signal
resistance to therapy. Milenia will also offer Cynvenio’s PD-L1 gene
expression reflex assay and other Cynvenio assays as they become
commercially available.
“Liquid biopsy is revolutionizing the treatment of cancer in Mexico
because it offers a better understanding of the genetic basis of cancer
and is a non-invasive, personalized medicine tool that is very
convenient and practical for the patient,” said Dr. Salvador Cardona,
Milenia Labs’ Director General. “Our mission is to provide the Mexican
market with the highest quality and most innovative diagnostic tests
from international providers. Cynvenio’s ClearID Breast Cancer test
provides an excellent new option for patients based on state of the art
liquid biopsy technology that has the benefit of being more affordable
compared to other tests in this category.”
Based on Cynvenio’s patented LiquidBiopsy® approach to tumor
monitoring, the ClearID test analyzes a combination of DNA from
circulating tumor cells (CTC), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), and germline DNA
(gDNA). This multi-sourced DNA analysis produces direct insights into
the progression of the primary tumor and the metastatic disease process,
while increasing specificity by using germline DNA as a built-in control
to eliminate biological and instrument noise.
“We are excited to extend the reach of our tests and to help more
patients receive advanced genomic testing and molecular monitoring in
Mexico,” commented Humberto Huerta, Cynvenio’s Chief Commercial Officer,
Clinical Diagnostics. “Milenia Labs has a successful track record of
innovation in Mexico and an enviable network of partner labs throughout
the country. This agreement is the cornerstone of our plan to broaden
access to ClearID Breast testing services outside the United States.”
About Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.
Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. is a leader in the development of more
affordable and clinically actionable precision medicine strategies for
cancer patients. Cynvenio’s liquid biopsy tests accurately target known
DNA & RNA mutations in cancer-related genes to revolutionize
personalized treatment decision-making and clinical trial selection.
Among the company’s breakthroughs are an expanding line of ClearID®
tests engineered for greatly improved cancer detection and monitoring
via a patient-friendly blood draw, and proprietary LiquidBiopsy®
automated platform technology, which is distributable and makes
real-time molecular tumor characterization from whole blood a practical
reality for any lab. Cynvenio is based in Westlake Village, California.
For more information, please visit www.cynvenio.com
About Milenia Labs
Milenia Labs, comprised of 12 centers across Mexico, works with
international companies to offer specialized diagnostic tests to the
Mexican market. The company’s goal is to provide the highest quality and
most advanced and innovative technologies for clinical and pathological
diagnostic tests through its partnerships with the best laboratories in
the United States, Canada, and Europe. Milenia offers tests for a range
of conditions, including non-invasive prenatal tests, cardio-metabolic
panels, personalized genetic testing, and specialized oncology panels.
For more information, please visit www.milenialabs.com
