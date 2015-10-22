First Player to Steal a Base During the World Series Will Earn America a Free Breakfast from Taco Bell®

The fan favorite “Steal a Base” promotion returns with “Steal a

Base, Steal a Breakfast,” set to reward America with millions of free

A.M. Crunchwraps® if a base is stolen during the 2015 World Series

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taco Bell® today announced they are once again teaming up with Major

League Baseball during the World Series for the popular “Steal a Base,

Steal a Breakfast” promotion, giving America the chance to get a free A.M.

Crunchwrap® if any player steals a base during the World Series,

which begins Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8:00 PM (ET) on FOX.

If a base is stolen during Games One or Two, America will get a free

A.M. Crunchwrap® on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM (local

time) at all participating Taco Bell locations. If no player steals a

base during the first two games, but a base is stolen during Games Three

through Seven, America will get a free A.M. Crunchwrap® on Tuesday, Nov.

10 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM (local time) at all participating Taco Bell

locations. Fans are invited to check out www.tacobell.com/steal-a-breakfast

beginning Thursday, Oct. 22 for more information on how to receive a

free A.M. Crunchwrap®. Limit one (1) free A.M. Crunchwrap® per person.

“We think there is no better way for us to share in the excitement of

the World Series, than to celebrate and reward all of our fellow fans

with a free Taco Bell breakfast,” said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Brand

Engagement Officer, Taco Bell Corp. “This year, in partnership with

Major League Baseball, we are encouraging the whole country to root for

a stolen base in the Series – from either team – because the player who

steals that first base will have thereby ‘stolen’ a free breakfast, our

A.M. Crunchwrap breakfast sandwich, for all of America.”

Taco Bell’s partnership with Major League Baseball first began in 2004

with an official league sponsorship. The highly successful “Steal a

Base, Steal a Taco” campaign began in 2007, with Jacoby Ellsbury of the

Boston Red Sox stealing a base in Game Two of that year’s World Series

and earning America a free taco. The program returned to the World

Series in 2008 and 2012.

“It’s fun to see Taco Bell bring this promotion back for baseball fans

during the World Series,” said Noah Garden, MLB Executive Vice

President, Business. “Our fans have really enjoyed it in the past and

I’m sure they will be pulling for another stolen base this year.”

Taco Bell will support the campaign with an integrated marketing effort

that includes advertising (television,

online), social media and public relations. Fans will be encouraged to

join the conversation by using the hashtag #StealABreakfast.

Program Rules

If a Stolen Base occurs during a Game, Taco Bell will make an

announcement through selected media channels, including a press release

and its web site (www.tacobell.com/steal-a-breakfast),

(collectively, the “Announcement(s)”) that Eligible Consumers may obtain

one (1) Free A.M. Crunchwrap® during the Promotion Window on Thursday,

November 5, 2015 (if Stolen Base occurs during Game 1, or Game 2) OR

Thursday, November 10, 2015 (if Stolen Base occurs during Game 3, Game

4, Game 5, Game 6 or Game 7) (“Redemption Date”) only, while supplies

last. To obtain the Free A.M. Crunchwrap®, Eligible Consumers must visit

and be in line at any participating Taco Bell® restaurant in the

Territory between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. (local time) (“Promotion

Window”) on the Redemption Date only and request a Free A.M.

Crunchwrap®. Free A.M. Crunchwrap® will not be offered on any other date

or time, regardless of circumstance, but Taco Bell reserves the right to

change the Redemption Date and//or Promotion Window at its sole

discretion for some or all participating Taco Bell restaurants.

Participating Taco Bell restaurant managers reserve the right to deny

Free A.M. Crunchwrap® to any person they reasonably believe has already

received a Free A.M. Crunchwrap® or has engaged in any other fraudulent

activity. Free A.M. Crunchwrap® offer is subject to store availability

and Taco Bell reserves the right at its sole discretion to substitute an

item of equal or greater value due to unavailability; any difference in

value will not be awarded. All Taco Bell managers’ decisions are final

regarding Free A.M. Crunchwrap® offer.

About Taco Bell Corp.

Taco

Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), is the

nation’s leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant. Taco Bell

serves made to order and customizable tacos, burritos, and specialties

such as the exclusive Doritos® Locos Tacos, gourmet-inspired Cantina

Power® Menu, lower calorie Fresco options and is the first QSR

restaurant to offer American Vegetarian Association (AVA)-certified menu

items. Taco Bell Breakfast offers portable, classic items such as the

A.M. Crunchwrap®, Waffle Taco and signature burritos. The company

encourages customers to “Live Más,” both through its food and in ways

such as its Feed

The Beat® music program and its nonprofit organization, the Taco

Bell® Foundation™. Taco Bell and its more than 350 franchise

organizations have more than 6,000 restaurants across the United States

that proudly serve more than 42 million customers every week.

