First Player to Steal a Base During the World Series Will Earn America a Free Breakfast from Taco Bell®

The fan favorite “Steal a Base” promotion returns with “Steal a
Base, Steal a Breakfast,” set to reward America with millions of free
A.M. Crunchwraps® if a base is stolen during the 2015 World Series
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taco Bell® today announced they are once again teaming up with Major
League Baseball during the World Series for the popular “Steal a Base,
Steal a Breakfast” promotion, giving America the chance to get a free A.M.
Crunchwrap® if any player steals a base during the World Series,
which begins Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8:00 PM (ET) on FOX.
If a base is stolen during Games One or Two, America will get a free
A.M. Crunchwrap® on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM (local
time) at all participating Taco Bell locations. If no player steals a
base during the first two games, but a base is stolen during Games Three
through Seven, America will get a free A.M. Crunchwrap® on Tuesday, Nov.
10 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM (local time) at all participating Taco Bell
locations. Fans are invited to check out www.tacobell.com/steal-a-breakfast
beginning Thursday, Oct. 22 for more information on how to receive a
free A.M. Crunchwrap®. Limit one (1) free A.M. Crunchwrap® per person.
“We think there is no better way for us to share in the excitement of
the World Series, than to celebrate and reward all of our fellow fans
with a free Taco Bell breakfast,” said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Brand
Engagement Officer, Taco Bell Corp. “This year, in partnership with
Major League Baseball, we are encouraging the whole country to root for
a stolen base in the Series – from either team – because the player who
steals that first base will have thereby ‘stolen’ a free breakfast, our
A.M. Crunchwrap breakfast sandwich, for all of America.”
Taco Bell’s partnership with Major League Baseball first began in 2004
with an official league sponsorship. The highly successful “Steal a
Base, Steal a Taco” campaign began in 2007, with Jacoby Ellsbury of the
Boston Red Sox stealing a base in Game Two of that year’s World Series
and earning America a free taco. The program returned to the World
Series in 2008 and 2012.
“It’s fun to see Taco Bell bring this promotion back for baseball fans
during the World Series,” said Noah Garden, MLB Executive Vice
President, Business. “Our fans have really enjoyed it in the past and
I’m sure they will be pulling for another stolen base this year.”
Taco Bell will support the campaign with an integrated marketing effort
that includes advertising (television,
online), social media and public relations. Fans will be encouraged to
join the conversation by using the hashtag #StealABreakfast.
Program Rules
If a Stolen Base occurs during a Game, Taco Bell will make an
announcement through selected media channels, including a press release
and its web site (www.tacobell.com/steal-a-breakfast),
(collectively, the “Announcement(s)”) that Eligible Consumers may obtain
one (1) Free A.M. Crunchwrap® during the Promotion Window on Thursday,
November 5, 2015 (if Stolen Base occurs during Game 1, or Game 2) OR
Thursday, November 10, 2015 (if Stolen Base occurs during Game 3, Game
4, Game 5, Game 6 or Game 7) (“Redemption Date”) only, while supplies
last. To obtain the Free A.M. Crunchwrap®, Eligible Consumers must visit
and be in line at any participating Taco Bell® restaurant in the
Territory between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. (local time) (“Promotion
Window”) on the Redemption Date only and request a Free A.M.
Crunchwrap®. Free A.M. Crunchwrap® will not be offered on any other date
or time, regardless of circumstance, but Taco Bell reserves the right to
change the Redemption Date and//or Promotion Window at its sole
discretion for some or all participating Taco Bell restaurants.
Participating Taco Bell restaurant managers reserve the right to deny
Free A.M. Crunchwrap® to any person they reasonably believe has already
received a Free A.M. Crunchwrap® or has engaged in any other fraudulent
activity. Free A.M. Crunchwrap® offer is subject to store availability
and Taco Bell reserves the right at its sole discretion to substitute an
item of equal or greater value due to unavailability; any difference in
value will not be awarded. All Taco Bell managers’ decisions are final
regarding Free A.M. Crunchwrap® offer.
About Taco Bell Corp.
Taco
Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), is the
nation’s leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant. Taco Bell
serves made to order and customizable tacos, burritos, and specialties
such as the exclusive Doritos® Locos Tacos, gourmet-inspired Cantina
Power® Menu, lower calorie Fresco options and is the first QSR
restaurant to offer American Vegetarian Association (AVA)-certified menu
items. Taco Bell Breakfast offers portable, classic items such as the
A.M. Crunchwrap®, Waffle Taco and signature burritos. The company
encourages customers to “Live Más,” both through its food and in ways
such as its Feed
The Beat® music program and its nonprofit organization, the Taco
Bell® Foundation™. Taco Bell and its more than 350 franchise
organizations have more than 6,000 restaurants across the United States
that proudly serve more than 42 million customers every week.
