Hagens Berman Expands Class-Action Suit Against Volkswagen for Emissions-Cheating Software

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National consumer-rights law firm, Hagens Berman, filed a class-action

lawsuit against Volkswagen’s U.S. manufacturer and distributor, and

is continuing to expand its national suit alleging that the automaker

deceived consumers by using software to cheat emissions tests, allowing

its “CleanDiesel” vehicles to emit nitrogen oxides (NOx) at levels 40

times higher than legal limits during normal use.

In the suit filed Sept. 18, 2015 – the first filed against VW regarding

its use of fraudulent software – an owner of a CleanDiesel Volkswagen

accused Volkswagen Group of America of fraudulent concealment, false

advertising and violations of federal and state laws. Hagens Berman has

filed another lawsuit with clients from more than 20 states on Monday,

Sept. 21, 2015, and expects to have cases on file for every state by the

end of this week. The firm expects to have representatives from all

states following an unprecedented response from the first filed

complaint.

After receiving over a thousand inquiries from outraged owners of VW and

Audi “CleanDiesel” cars, the firm is continuing to expand its lawsuit

and is seeking information from affected owners in all 50 states. If you

own one of the vehicles listed below, contact

our legal team now.

According to the EPA, Volkswagen installed its deceptive software,

called a “defeat device,” in at least the following diesel models of its

vehicles: Jetta (model years 2009 – 2015), Beetle (model years 2009 –

2015), Audi A3 (model years 2009 – 2015), Golf (model years 2009 – 2015)

and Passat (model years 2014 – 2015).

The lawsuit states that during normal operation, these vehicles emit NOx

at up to 40 times the standard allowed under U.S. laws and regulations.

During emissions tests, the software in the Volkswagen and Audi diesel

vehicles detects testing, and turns on full emissions controls, but only

during the test.

“The half-a-million people who own these cars are furious, and with good

reason,” said Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman. “Not only

did they pay more for something they never received, but they’ve been

victim to a tremendous act of deception. Volkswagen marketed these cars

as clean, even calling them ‘CleanDiesel,’ while knowingly implementing

this software to cheat emissions tests. And it chose to target the group

of consumers who care most about being environmentally conscious.”

Berman, who was lead counsel in the $1.6 billion Toyota settlement for

plaintiffs who suffered loss of vehicle value, and took on GM following

its ignition switch defect recalls, said, “The economic loss in this

case against Volkswagen rivals that of GM and Toyota.”

The firm has continued to receive responses from consumers who feel that

Volkswagen has committed consumer fraud, leaving them with either an

illegally polluting car, or a recalled, underperforming vehicle. In both

cases the car is now worth less than what they originally paid. In angry

emails from CleanDiesel owners, consumers have stated:

I paid a premium for a Golf TDI because I was promised that it was

“Clean Diesel.” I was told that the emissions were better than a

standard gas automobile. In addition, I was also promised high fuel

economy. I now feel I have been defrauded by these claims.

I trusted VW on the performance, handling, efficiency, resale,

historic durability of diesel, and ‘eco friendliness’ of this car and

I feel completely deceived. I’m concerned that when it comes time for

‘the fix,’ I will be left with a crippled vehicle that has absolutely

no power or resale value. I’m embarrassed to drive this on the road.

We strive to protect the environment and feel that we have been

completely taken advantage of by VW’s false and misleading advertising.

I am leasing a diesel VW Golf. I made a $7,000 down payment and am

currently paying almost $350/mo for this car. It turns out this car is

not at all what I thought I was buying. I would never have spent so

much on a car with such high emissions of harmful gases.

From reference to Volkswagen’s MSRP on its website, vehicle owners who

purchased Volkswagen’s diesel vehicles paid anywhere from $1,000 to

$7,000 more for vehicles with the diesel engines, as opposed to the same

models with standard gas engines.

