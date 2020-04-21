Pep Boys Reopening 11 Locations in Puerto Rico

Stores will resume operations on a limited basis to provide essential parts and/or automotive repair and maintenance services

PHILADELPHIA & KENNESAW, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eleven Pep Boys locations in Puerto Rico will reopen on select days, in response to the government order allowing certain essential businesses to resume operations. The stores will begin reopening this week to service essential personnel only. Nine of the 11 locations will offer both automotive parts and service, while two of the locations will offer parts only. The locations listed below will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Pep Boys remains committed the health and safety customers and employees, and will be taking the following steps:

Service appointments must be scheduled in advance at www.PepBoys.com and customers should wait for a confirmation call. Pep Boys will also use its Touchless Drop Off, Extra Mile Care and Cleaning, and Mobile Pay services.

Curbside drop-off and pickup will be available for all parts orders; and

Only one customer will be allowed inside each location at a time.

All Pep Boys locations will continue to minimize health risks by performing additional cleanings and sanitizations and asking employees and customers to use personal protective equipment and maintain a safe social distance at all times.

About Pep Boys

Since 1921, Pep Boys has been one of the nation’s leading automotive aftermarket chains, providing premium tires; automotive maintenance and repair; premium-brand parts and expert advice for the do-it-yourselfer; commercial auto parts delivery; and fleet maintenance and repair to customers across the U.S. Pep Boys operates more than 9,000 service bays in approximately 1,000 locations in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and the Pep Boy Mobile Crew service trailer, which offers automotive maintenance on location. Customers can find the nearest location by calling 1-800-PEP BOYS (1-800-737-2697), by visiting www.pepboys.com, or following Pep Boys on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Icahn Automotive

Icahn Automotive Group LLC (Icahn Automotive) was formed by its parent, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), to invest in and operate businesses involved in aftermarket parts distribution and service. Our businesses have a singular focus: provide premium automotive parts and services at a great value. Icahn Automotive today consists of Pep Boys® automotive aftermarket retail and service chain, Auto Plus® automotive aftermarket parts distributor, Precision Tune Auto Care® owned and franchised automotive service centers, and AAMCO Total Auto Care franchised service centers. The businesses of Icahn Automotive total over 22,000 employees, over 2,000 company-owned and franchise locations, and 25 distribution centers throughout the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit IcahnAutomotive.com.

Contacts

