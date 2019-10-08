Radian’s Brien McMahon Discusses Commitment to Hispanic Homeownership at NAHREP National Convention

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a fireside chat at the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ (NAHREP) 2019 National Convention, Radian’s Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Franchise Officer Brien McMahon and NAHREP Chief Executive Officer Gary Acosta discussed recent increases in Hispanic homeownership levels and how Radian is working to empower Hispanic home buyers and real estate professionals across the country.





“The housing industry is in the midst of a transformational moment, and the growth of Hispanic homeownership is a central part of that,” McMahon said. “At Radian, we work every day to help more people achieve the dream of homeownership, and our partnership with NAHREP has been so beneficial in that regard.”

Radian has been a key partner of NAHREP since 2013. It was a title co-sponsor of the 2019 convention’s Elevate Sales Summit, a training program designed for professionals in the industry to grow their business through sales strategies, marketing tools and expertise, peer‐to‐peer mentorship, and inspirational keynotes.

In addition to McMahon’s fireside chat, other Radian participants at the conference participated on a panel titled, “How Technology Will Define the Industry,” and on a panel regarding the outlook for mortgage financing.

Since the inception of their partnership, Radian and NAHREP have worked together to ensure that Latinos nationwide have the necessary information, tools and resources to make the right housing choices. During that time, their joint efforts have been bolstered by Radian’s expansion and innovation in areas including title and residential data and brokerage services.

NAHREP’s 2019 convention took place in San Diego from September 26 – 29 in coordination with the simultaneous L’ATTITUDE conference, which focuses on Latino innovation, entrepreneurship and empowerment in all industries.

“NAHREP has more than 50,000 members and 100 chapters across the country and we’re proud to partner with them in their role as the lead advocate and champion for homeownership for the Hispanic community,” McMahon said.

