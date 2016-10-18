Redfin Announces 1% Listing-Fee Trial in Denver

Home Sellers Get Full Service and Save Thousands in Fees by

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redfin (www.redfin.com),

the next-generation real estate brokerage, today announced a trial

program offering a 1 percent listing fee to home sellers who list with a

Redfin agent in the Chicago, Denver and Seattle metro areas. Redfin has

offered the same program in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia for

two years, with a minimum fee of $4,000. In Seattle, the minimum fee is

also $4,000, and in Chicago and Denver, $3,000.

Typically, sellers in these markets pay 2.5 to 3 percent of the home’s

price in commission to their listing agent. With a 1 percent listing

fee, sellers working with a Redfin agent will save about $10,000 on a

$500,000 home sale. The Redfin listing service, one of the

fastest-growing segments of Redfin, includes a full-service agent, free

professional photography, a virtual-reality scan of the home, a

comprehensive digital marketing campaign and more. To date, Redfin has

saved customers more than $335 million in real estate fees.

The 1 percent listing fee is being offset by a reduction of the refund

that Redfin gives to its buyers, who generally see it as an added bonus

at the end of their transaction. The buyer refund will be from $600 to

$2,000 lower, on average, depending on the home purchased.

“Because of our technology, Redfin can offer the best listing service in

the industry, while still saving people thousands in fees,” said Karen

Krupsaw, vice president of real estate operations at Redfin. “In fact,

in today’s market, many

home sellers are negotiating lower fees with traditional agents.

However, with Redfin, there’s no negotiation necessary. Our lower fees

are completely transparent, as is the high-level service we offer.”

For three consecutive years, Redfin has sold listings for more money,

with a higher rate of success than the industry average. Specifically,

homes listed with Redfin sell for an average

of $4,300 more and are 15 percent more likely to sell within 90 days

than similar homes listed by other brokerages. Redfin listings are

prominently featured on Redfin.com, which is the most highly trafficked

brokerage website in the U.S. Redfin listings are promoted in targeted

display ads and emails, resulting in three times as many views on

Redfin.com compared to other similar listings.

Because Redfin agents are paid based on customer satisfaction, not just

commissions, we are motivated to help clients attract and negotiate the

most desirable offer. Redfin agents help clients properly price their

home and guide them through the home-selling process from start to

finish. Every seller who works with a Redfin agent receives:

free professional photography;

a Redfin 3D Walkthrough tour, allowing potential buyers to virtually

tour the home;

open houses (as many as appropriate);

online marketing and email campaigns targeted to buyers who are

searching for similar homes;

professionally designed print brochures for every listing;

access to the Redfin Home Dashboard, which allows sellers to track

online visits to their listing and the latest competitive market

conditions in their neighborhood;

a dedicated listing agent with experience selling homes in the local area, backed by a team of support staff who make the process run smoothly.

area, backed by a team of support staff who make the process run

smoothly.

Redfin is planning to run its 1 percent listing experiment for about a

year and will evaluate it on an ongoing basis. Anyone who is interested

in selling their home can visit www.redfin.com

to connect with a Redfin agent and learn more about Redfin’s service.

About Redfin Corporation

Redfin (www.redfin.com)

is the next-generation real estate brokerage, combining its own

full-service agents with modern technology to redefine real estate in

the consumer’s favor. Founded by software engineers, Redfin has the

country’s #1 brokerage website and offers a host of online tools to

consumers, including the Redfin

Estimate, the automated home-value estimate with the industry’s

lowest published error rate. Homebuyers and sellers enjoy a

full-service, technology-powered experience from Redfin real estate

agents, while saving thousands in commissions. Redfin serves more than

80 major metro areas across the U.S. The company has closed more than

$31 billion in home sales to date, and saved customers more than $335

million in fees, and counting.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent,

visit www.redfin.com.

To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin

Data Center.

