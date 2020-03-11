Thomson Reuters Relaunches Legal Resource Site for Spanish-Speakers, Abogado.com

EAGAN, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thomson Reuters today announced the relaunch of Abogado.com, the largest source of legal information created for Spanish-speaking consumers in the U.S. The online resource is completely free to consumers and will be promoted via a robust marketing campaign inclusive of digital, social, radio, events, influencers and public relations.

“Getting access to the information you need, when you need it, is paramount,” said Javier Lavagnino, Abogado.com Product Manager at Thomson Reuters. “Over 20 years ago, FindLaw.com was launched. Today, it is the number one online resource for trusted, free legal information, DIY forms and a directory of lawyers for consumers searching for legal help. Abogado.com has been an extension of that success for the Spanish-speaking community and in 2020 it will see a number of major enhancements.”

Abogado.com is dedicated to helping Spanish-speakers navigate the complex legal system as smoothly as possible. The website allows visitors to search through a variety of legal topics like family law, labor law, immigration, personal injury, criminal law, real estate, business law and many more. Users also have access to a free library of educational videos and information in Spanish to help familiarize themselves with the legal process prior to meeting with a lawyer.

When it is time to search for a legal professional, Abogado.com features attorneys near you in a wide variety of specialties. You can look for lawyers by city, state or zip code who can help with your specific needs. Abogado.com will provide the location, website and primary phone number of lawyers to directly connect users to the right attorney.

“The Hispanic market represents nearly 20% of the U.S. population, and faces legal needs like any other demographic group,” added Lavagnino. “In 2019, Abogado.com saw double-digit unique visitor growth, demonstrating the demand for a comprehensive Spanish-language resource. With the changes planned in 2020, it will become an even more popular tool to help this burgeoning community.”

Visit Abogado.com to benefit from helpful resources at no cost or connect with attorneys in your community, and follow us on our social channels: Instagram @usabogado, Facebook @USAbogado.com and Twitter @USAbogado.

