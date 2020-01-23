TurboTax Starts the New Decade by Empowering Latino Tax Filers Through Integrated Marketing Campaign

TurboTax reminds the Latino community that everyone can accomplish amazing things, including filing their own taxes

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TurboTax®, the nation’s leading online tax preparation service from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), today announced the launch of its Latino integrated marketing campaign for tax year 2019. Seeking to empower and educate Latinos nationwide through outreach efforts engaging the community, key industry partners and influencers the campaign includes brand advertising, digital and social media, public relations and content partnerships.

“ The U.S. Latino community continues to be a major driver in the economic growth of our nation,” said Mary-Ann Somers, Senior Vice President of Marketing from Intuit’s Consumer Group. “ As the community increasingly turns to TurboTax as the go-to tax preparation service to file their taxes, we want to make sure they get access to bilingual support they need so they feel confident they are getting every dollar and tax deduction they deserve.”

With TurboTax Live, Latinos can connect live to bilingual credentialed CPAs, Enrolled Agents, and Tax Attorneys, who can answer their questions in English or Spanish via one-way video. They can get a final review from a tax expert before they file their taxes—and even get their return reviewed line-by-line, signed by a CPA and filed for them for total confidence. The best part is that tax filers can access TurboTax Live experts on-demand from the comfort of their own home for ultimate convenience with personalized advice for their unique tax situation.

TurboTax also understands the need for in-language content that tackles culturally relevant topics such as tax deductions for multigenerational households and people that financially support their family who lives abroad. That’s why the brand continues to build its commitment to the Latino community by expanding its Spanish language content library through blog content and self-help frequently asked questions (FAQ’s).

TurboTax 2020 Marketing Integrated Campaign:

TurboTax welcomed the new year with “All People Are Tax People.” The integrated brand campaign highlights the amazing things, both big and small, that people accomplish each and every day, which serves as proof that with the right tools and encouragement, they can do their own taxes. Created by Wieden+Kennedy, the campaign includes Spanish-language spots “New Things” and “Advice,” which highlight bilingual tax experts who can answer tax questions, give tax advice or review returns line by line before filing, so customers can be confident their taxes are done right and getting their maximum refund. In addition to airing Spanish television spots on Univision, Telemundo, Azteca America, among others, TurboTax’s 2020 campaign will be complemented through the following:

Bilingual Blog Content: The TurboTax Bilingual Blog , the most comprehensive Spanish language tax resource available to Hispanics, provides culturally relevant content in English and Spanish such as tax tips, the latest information on issues that can impact the filing process, insights into key tax deductions, etc.

Media Integrations : Through key media integrations in leading Spanish-language programming including Univision’s “Despierta América” and Telemundo’s “Exatlón Estados Unidos”, the brand will be providing insight into the benefits of filing taxes with TurboTax and highlight TurboTax Live bilingual tax experts.

: Through key media integrations in leading Spanish-language programming including Univision’s “Despierta América” and Telemundo’s “Exatlón Estados Unidos”, the brand will be providing insight into the benefits of filing taxes with TurboTax and highlight TurboTax Live bilingual tax experts. Influencer and Media Relations: TurboTax continues to engage media and influencers to build awareness and relevance among this audience, partnering with well-known social influencers including MexicanGueys, Josh Leyva, Gaby Natale and, among others. The influencers will curate compelling lifestyle content to educate consumers about a variety of topics including tax deductions & credits, finances, self-employment, and more.

TurboTax continues to engage media and influencers to build awareness and relevance among this audience, partnering with well-known social influencers including MexicanGueys, Josh Leyva, Gaby Natale and, among others. The influencers will curate compelling lifestyle content to educate consumers about a variety of topics including tax deductions & credits, finances, self-employment, and more. #WeAllGrow Partnership: In its fifth year, TurboTax along with #WeAllGrow Latina Network join forces to launch an educational digital campaign under the theme #SmartDinero. This partnership includes a series of relevant sponsored articles and a VIP event in Houston targeting the self-employed audience with the goal of engaging Latina entrepreneurs and influencers around the topic of finances, budget planning and tax preparation.

In its fifth year, TurboTax along with #WeAllGrow Latina Network join forces to launch an educational digital campaign under the theme #SmartDinero. This partnership includes a series of relevant sponsored articles and a VIP event in Houston targeting the self-employed audience with the goal of engaging Latina entrepreneurs and influencers around the topic of finances, budget planning and tax preparation. Content Media Partnerships: Spanish language publisher ImpreMedia is also amplifying TurboTax’s Spanish language resources through sponsored content featuring relevant topics such as the importance of filing taxes regardless of immigration status, tax deductions and credits, and tax benefits of having dependents. Furthermore, the brand is collaborating with H-Code Media, a leader in digital advertising for the US Hispanic market, to develop a content video series with well-known Cuban American actress Jenny Lorenzo and California-born Mexican-Salvadorian actor and comedian Jay Mendoza. The video campaign titled #TurboTaxLiveIt will leverage humor and insights to educate the Latino audience on the impact of life events on their taxes.

These efforts are being executed in partnership with Hispanic public relations agency, Havas FORMULATIN.

Consumers are invited to join the conversation on social media using the hashtag

#TurboTaxGivesYouMás or by participating in one of two Twitter chats taking place tax season, which runs through April 15th, 2020.

