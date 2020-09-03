 Walmart Unveils the Hottest Toys of the 2020 Holiday Season with its Top-Rated by Kids Toy List

Annual List Includes Toys to Keep Kids Entertained While at Home; Kids Can Now Play with Top-Rated Toys Virtually via Walmart Wonder Lab

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s here! Walmart, America’s Best Toy Shop, unveiled its highly anticipated annual Top-Rated by Kids Toy List today. The list features the 36 hottest toys for the 2020 holiday season, tested and selected by the real experts, kids.

“This year’s Top-Rated by Kids Toy List reflects the shift we’ve seen in toy trends and behaviors this year,” Steve Ronchetto, vice president of Toys at Walmart, said. “Toys play a critical role in families’ lives as they spend more time at home and parents seek ways to keep kids engaged with learning-based play. More than any year before, we’re seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play.”

After much expert kid testing and playing, here are the toys that made it to the top for the 2020 list:

From the TV to the Toy Room

Kids are spending more time than ever streaming their favorite shows, and these toys bring popular characters to life.

High-Tech Gadgets

These toys – both digital and role play – encourage creativity and content creation for young minds.

Interactive Play

More time at home means more time with interactive toys that inspire imagination for hours of fun, learning-based play.

Surprise Toys

An element of surprise in each of these toys bring kids excitement from the moment they unbox.

Energy-Burning Outdoor Toys

These days, getting outside and being active is important, and these highly engaging toys provide limitless outdoor play.

Screen-Free Indoor Entertainment

Keep kids busy and engaged for hours without a screen with these interactive toys.

Walmart Wonder Lab

As a bonus for kids who want to experience the Top-Rated by Kids toys themselves, Walmart is excited to announce the launch of Walmart Wonder Lab. Starting today, kids can play and engage with hundreds of toys from the aisles of America’s Best Toy Shop. Created in partnership with eko, the Walmart Wonder Lab transports kids into a choice-driven experience where kids can unbox, test and play with this holiday season’s hottest toys without leaving home.

The Top-Rated by Kids Toy List makes it easy for families and friends to shop this year’s best toys, no matter what type of fun their gift recipient is looking for. There are many convenient pickup and delivery options that customers can take advantage of as soon as the same day with services like Pickup and delivery or as quickly as the next day with services like Express delivery or shipped from Walmart.com. Walmart customers can shop for all the Top-Rated by Kids toys however and whenever they want.

Download images of the toys here and for more information visit www.walmart.com/TopRatedByKids.

