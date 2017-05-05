Video: Ellas han estado todo el tiempo con el Canelo y Chávez Jr. ¡Conócelas!

Son mejor conocidas como las ‘Chicas Tecate‘, las edecanes de lujo de la marca patrocinadora del combate entre los pugilistas mexicanos Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez y Julio César Chávez Jr.
Sus nombres son Janira Gaxiola Kremets y Dessie Mitcheson. Una mexicana, de Culiacán, Sinaloa, y la otra de Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
¡Conoce sus voces y lo que tienen que decirnos en torno a la pelea del año, además de algunas fotos de sus cuentas de Instagram.
I'm ecstatic to tell you guys that I made it into the second round of castings for @si_swimsuit!! I'll be meeting with them this month in NYC! This has been my dream and I can't believe I'm actually meeting them! I wouldn't have been able to do this without everyone's support. Thank you for sharing, commenting, and believing in me! You guys seriously rock! #thankyou #grateful #siswimsearch ❤️❤️❤️