Video: Ellas han estado todo el tiempo con el Canelo y Chávez Jr. ¡Conócelas!

¡Tanta belleza femenina no pasa inadvertida en torno a los boxeadores mexicanos!

¡Mantente al día con las noticias de interés de los Hispanos!

Sigue a El Diario NY en Facebook

Video: Ellas han estado todo el tiempo con el Canelo y Chávez Jr. ¡Conócelas!
Las famosas 'Chicas Tecate' son parte del show previo al combate del año entre Canelo y Chávez Jr.
Por: Redacción

Son mejor conocidas como las ‘Chicas Tecate‘, las edecanes de lujo de la marca patrocinadora del combate entre los pugilistas mexicanos Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez y Julio César Chávez Jr.

Sus nombres son Janira Gaxiola Kremets y Dessie Mitcheson. Una mexicana, de Culiacán, Sinaloa, y la otra de Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

¡Conoce sus voces y lo que tienen que decirnos en torno a la pelea del año, además de algunas fotos de sus cuentas de Instagram.

 

May 6th! #canelochavezjrfinalpresstour #LA #canelochavezjr #ringgirls see you all at the T-mobile arena May 6th! 🥊🇲🇽

Una publicación compartida de Janira G.K🇲🇽 (@official.janira) el

Hehe #BTS with @dessiemitcheson and the lovely @showoff_makeup

Una publicación compartida de Janira G.K🇲🇽 (@official.janira) el

Mexico vs Mexico 🇲🇽 May 6th!! #canelochavezjr #boxing #ringgirl can't wait! 👊🏼🙌🏼 #México #mexicovsmexico #culiacan #sinaloa

Una publicación compartida de Janira G.K🇲🇽 (@official.janira) el

#tecate #ringgirls #gggjacobs #golovkinjacobs #selfie #NY 🛬 #LA

Una publicación compartida de Janira G.K🇲🇽 (@official.janira) el

#canelochavezjr Press Conference today!❣️👊🏽 #canelovschavezjr

Una publicación compartida de Dessie Mitcheson (@dessiemitcheson) el

En la conferencia de #canelosmith en el AT&T Stadium con mi amiga @official.janira ❤️👊🏽

Una publicación compartida de Dessie Mitcheson (@dessiemitcheson) el

Te recomendamos

Loterías

Consulta los
resultados

También te puede interesar

Horóscopo

Lee tu carta astral

por El Niño Prodigio

LO MÁS VISTO

¡Síguenos en Facebook y comparte tu contenido favorito!

Te Puede Interesar

Clasificados

Encuentra lo que necesitas