¡Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson podría buscar ser el próximo presidente de EEUU!

EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK at my @GQ cover for their once a year iconic comedy issue. Promoting #BAYWATCH 🔥 I never had dreams of becoming a stand up comedian, like my comedy heroes, Richard Pryor and Robin Williams. But I always did and still do just love to laugh and more importantly, make other people laugh and feel good too. Fun lil' fact, by the time I was 10, I could recite (word for word) every Richard Pryor monologue from his extremely racy acts. I was proud. My mom was not. She'd catch me and beat my ass and wash my mouth washed out with soap. Fun times. Excited to share this special issue with you. Very cool how life can come full circle. #GQ #ComedyIssue #WasItSomethingISaid? On newsstands TUES MAY 16th. *Link to the FULL STORY in my bio. 🤙🏾

A post shared by therock (@therock) on May 10, 2017 at 4:03am PDT