¡Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson podría buscar ser el próximo presidente de EEUU!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, el actor mejor pagado del mundo en 2016, dijo que ha pensado seriamente en entrar a la política estadounidense.
El año pasado, The Washington Post publicó una columna de Alyssa Rosenberg en la que sugería que, de lanzarse como candidato a la presidencia del país, el ex luchador podría triunfar.
Durante una entrevista reciente con la publicación GQ, al histrión se le preguntó si podría abandonar su carrera actoral para postularse al puesto.
“Creo que es una verdadera posibilidad“, respondió él.
“The Rock” dijo que el año pasado, las campañas de Hillary Clinton y Donald Trump le pidieron su respaldo, aunque él se negó a ambas peticiones.
“Siento que estoy en una posición en la que mi palabra tiene mucho peso e influencia, y por supuesto que esa es la razón por la que quieren el respaldo”.
“Pero también tengo un respeto enorme por el proceso y sentí que si compartía mis posiciones políticas, sucederían algunas cosas: podría hacer infelices a algunas personas con la idea de mi punto de vista. Y también podría influir en una opinión, algo que yo no quería hacer“, afirmó.
Al ser preguntado sobre Donald Trump, el actor evitó mencionar directamente al Mandatario estadounidense.
“En lo personal, siento que si yo fuera Presidente, el porte sería importante. El liderazgo sería importante. Tomar responsabilidad por todos. Si no estuviera de acuerdo con alguien, no los excluiría. De hecho, los incluiría. Lo primero que haríamos sería sentarnos y hablar sobre ello“.
Sin embargo, el ex luchador sí expresó su rechazo al veto migratorio del republicano a los ciudadanos de seis países.
“Estoy en total desacuerdo con eso. Creo profundamente en nuestra seguridad nacional, pero no creo en un veto para los inmigrantes. Creo en la inclusión. Nuestro país fue fundado en ella, y continúa siendo fuerte gracias a ella”, declaró.