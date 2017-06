¿Podrías adivinar la edad real de esta mujer?

Can You Guess How Old This Woman Is? Carolyn Hartz, is actually 70. The lady who amazed millions due to her beautiful physique, revealed that her ability to stay off sugar and eat protein, has helped her maintain such great body. #naijahotloadedonlineradio #naijahotloaded #carolynhartz

A post shared by Naijahotloded.com (@naijahotloaded) on May 29, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT