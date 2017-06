BuenosDíasNYC: Celebra la llegada del verano

Metronome is a large public art installation at the south end of Union Square. This artwork was created by Kristin Jones and Andrew Ginzel. It's be on display since February 1999 and it's dedication took place on October, 26, 1999. On the left side of the work is set of fifteen large LED digits, called "The Passage", which display the time in 24-hour format. Photo @marielalombard @eldiariony #nyc #nuevayork #metronome #unionsquare #nyc #photooftheday

