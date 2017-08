El bikini que te promete hacerte ver bien, sin importar la forma de tu cuerpo

SWIP TO THE RIGHT. Your amount of happiness doesn't have to depend on your body shape or body size. No matter what, be happy and proud of yourself every single day. & just in case no body told you so today : YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL ! Confidence is the key. 🌴🌼🙏 @any.body_co #behappy #believeinyourself #travelgram #swimwear #tbt #abudhabi #dubai #bikinigirl #agirlinkini #bambabombshell #loveyourself #anybody #teamshape #loveAnyBODY #bodypositive #sexyhasnosize #nomatterwhatsizeorshapeyouare

A post shared by maëlle s. b (@agirlinkini) on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:55am PDT