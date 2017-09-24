Alica Schmidt, la atleta más sexy del mundo

La velocista alemana es un fenómeno en redes sociales
Sigue a El Diario NY en Facebook
Alica Schmidt, la atleta más sexy del mundo
Alica Schmidt. Instagram
Por: Redacción

La revista australiana Busted Coverage eligió a la velocista alemana Alicia Schmidt como contendiente al cetro de atleta más sexy del mundo.

Schmidt, de 19 años, compite en 200, 400 y 800 metros. La velocista es seguida por miles en redes sociales. Sus fotos son las que tendría cualquier modelo.

 

La mala noticia para sus seguidores es que ya alguien se ganó su corazón. Desconocemos si es otro atleta.

También te puede interesar

Loterías

Consulta los
resultados

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos