Fotos: Conoce a Ines Rau, la primera “conejita” transgénero de Playboy

La revista Playboy incluye, por primera vez, a una modelo transgénero.
Ines Rau, de 26 años, quien tiene ascendencia francesa y del norte de África, será la playmate de la edición de noviembre.
En las primeras fotografías de Rau, publicadas en la cuenta oficial de Instagram de Playboy y por DailyMail, se ve a la modelo con las icónicas orejas de conejo, en lencería y haciendo poses sensuales sobre un fondo rojo.
Meet your November 2017 Playmate, @supa_ines. "Nudity shouldn’t be taboo. Nudity means a lot to me, since I went through a transition to get where I want to be. Nudity is a celebration of the human being without all the excess. It’s not about sexuality but the beauty of the human body, whether male or female." 📷 by @derekkettela
Ocho páginas, en el centro de la revista, serán dedicadas a Rau.
En esta edición, también por primera vez, un hombre protagoniza la portada: Hugh Hefner. La revista decidió homenajear así a su fallecido creador.