Fotos: Conoce a Ines Rau, la primera “conejita” transgénero de Playboy

La modelo será la playmate de la edición de noviembre
Fotos: Conoce a Ines Rau, la primera “conejita” transgénero de Playboy
Ocho páginas, en el centro de la revista, serán dedicadas a Rau.
Por: Agencia Reforma

La revista Playboy incluye, por primera vez, a una modelo transgénero.

Ines Rau, de 26 años, quien tiene ascendencia francesa y del norte de África, será la playmate de la edición de noviembre.

En las primeras fotografías de Rau, publicadas en la cuenta oficial de Instagram de Playboy y por DailyMail, se ve a la modelo con las icónicas orejas de conejo, en lencería y haciendo poses sensuales sobre un fondo rojo.

Ocho páginas, en el centro de la revista, serán dedicadas a Rau.

En esta edición, también por primera vez, un hombre protagoniza la portada: Hugh Hefner. La revista decidió homenajear así a su fallecido creador.

También te puede interesar

Loterías

Consulta los
resultados

Alrededor de la web

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos