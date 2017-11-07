¿Miley Cyrus se casó con Liam Hemsworth hace seis meses?

Dizque se casaron en Malibú a finales del mes de abril
¿Miley Cyrus se casó con Liam Hemsworth hace seis meses?
Miley Cyrus y Liam Hemsworth retomaron su romance en 2016.
Foto: The Grosby Group
Por: Redacción

¡La boda tuvo lugar en Malibú, y se llevó a cabo a finales del mes de abril, es decir hace seis meses! Medios como TMZ avalan la noticia y aseguran que los rumores surgieron cuando vieron que Miley CyrusLiam Hemsworth están utilizando un nuevo par de anillos, lo que hace creer que efectivamente ya son marido y mujer.

Medios como la revista OK! también afirman que los rumores son ciertos, y citan a fuentes que narran que el momento del enlace fue muy íntimo y en compañía de muy pocas personas. 

Date night w @liamhemsworth 💕💕💕 #thorragnarok @chrishemsworth

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Life is way cooler in cartoon.

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

