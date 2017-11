Agreden a Drew Barrymore en Instagram, entérate porqué…

#becomingSheila back in the saddle again. Thank you to all the experts who helped me get here. It's no wonder I don't want to deal with all that being a lady entails sometimes. I'm a mom. I work like crazy. And the first thing to go is usually yourself. I love this job because it forces me to put back into myself, even if it's really for someone else like Sheila. I feel so grateful to have a job I love. I know how lucky I am and I never take it for granted. Period. Becoming her took weeks and weeks. It gets harder the older you get. But working hard is always worth it. Ok. Time to be cool. Because I'm usually not. But she is. So I will be. You know… fake it til you make it. But don't ever stop short!!!!!!! #santaclaritadiet

