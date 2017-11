Una carrera para recordar: El Maratón de Nueva York 2017

These last seven months have been a great experience. I️ would have never thought that I could run 26.2 miles! Big thanks to everyone that donated to my charities and everyone that came out to show love today. This has once again proved to me that there is no goal that is impossible as long as you work hard for it!!!

A post shared by Prince Royce (@princeroyce) on Nov 5, 2017 at 3:01pm PST