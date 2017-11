El plan de la FCC para eliminar la equidad en internet

The moment we feared is here. Today, Trump's @FCC Chairman will reveal his plan to destroy #NetNeutrality. He'll hold a vote to repeal the Title II rules during the Dec. 14 FCC meeting. Donate to help us fight back in the crucial weeks ahead. https://t.co/DeW6h6x2w3 pic.twitter.com/vpfZDl4Eqr

— Free Press (@freepress) November 21, 2017