Foto: Chiquis Rivera brinda apoyo a su hermano Johnny tras confirmar ser gay

Después de que Johnny López confirmara que está en una relación gay, Chiquis Rivera compartió un emotivo mensaje en Instagram brindándole todo su apoyo.
“Este niño ha sido la razón por la cual sigue viva y de pie“, escribió la hija mayor de Jenni Rivera. “Después del 9 de diciembre cuando perdimos a nuestra mamá, fue difícil despertar cada mañana, pero sabía que lo tenía que hacer. El me necesitaba y yo lo necesitaba a el”.
Las bellas palabras dedicadas a Johnny fueron acompañadas por un par de imágenes en blanco y negro en donde ambos están abrazados.
“Mi bebé Juan Ángel, tu has sido mi mayor fan desde que lo recuerdo, y ahora yo soy la tuya. Gracias por el amor y apoyo durante todos estos años. Estoy orgullosa del hombre en el que te estás convirtiendo y yo se que a mamá también. ¿Sabes porqué? Porque tuviste los pantalones para decir tu verdad frente al mundo sabiendo que algunos no te iban a entender y te insultarían“, continuó.
Chiquis se siente orgullosa de su hermano menor tras el video que publicó en donde habla abiertamente de su sexualidad.
“Tu defendiste por algo en lo que crees. Hablaste con honestidad y respeto. Defendiste el amor de tu pareja y el de tu familia y para eso se necesita valor, especialmente a tu corta edad. Tienes una buena cabeza sobre tus hombros y se que vas a estar bien, pero si te empiezas a salir del carril un poco yo estaré aquí para corregirte, apoyarte y defenderte cuando nadie más lo haga. No estás solo. Eres amado y eres importante para este mundo. Tu hermana te cubre las espaldas hasta que sea mi turno de graduarme, pero ni así te voy a dejar. Te quiero papas”, concluyó.
