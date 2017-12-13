Las curvas de Rosie Rivera no le piden nada a las de Jenni y aquí está la prueba

I love this dress by @maravillasboutique but I feel more secure wearing it with a faja. My faja is made by MyD and I get them from @perfectsilhouetteb I have been transparent about my surgeries and in this case the Brazilian butt lift and lipo was a great enhancement… but eating healthy and working out is still a must. The faja enhances and shapes, the surgeries were like body contouring… but the healthy lifestyle gives me a healthier life, stronger mind, and gives me power. It's my body… your opinions won't change my view… it's my hard earned money.. your odd assumptions won't change that. Call me plastic but I'm happy to be open and transparent with my followers. 🙂 if you are thinking about plastic surgery I would first make sure your mind, soul and spirit are in a healthy state. Sometimes we can look like butterflies and feel like caterpillars. Don't take a short cut when your mind isn't ready. #faja #drbuenrostro #truth #maravillasboutique lashes by @karmalashes (Español en Facebook) gracias mi doctorcito @drbuenrostro 📷: @abelsworship

