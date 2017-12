¡Modelo californiana perdió pierna derecha debido a un tampón contaminado!

Every time I do an interview I have to relive the moments of T.S.S. all over again. Some days it’s harder than others but in the end I know I have to. The interviews are important to raise the awareness! Last night @camraface and I went to Target and passed the feminine hygiene aisle and we both had to stand back and hug each other because we saw that alternatives are popping up! We like to think we had a little something to do with that. 😊 I want to give thanks to the ones who follow and support this journey! It’s means a lot. ❤️ #itsnotrareitsreal

