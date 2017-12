Seguridad ‘sin precedentes’ en Times Square para fiesta de Año Nuevo

There will be multiple screening entry points if you are attending #NewYearsEve in #TimesSquare.

You won’t be able to bring in certain items including:

• backpacks & large bags

• umbrellas

• alcohol

You CANNOT disgard property at the screening areas. pic.twitter.com/vOp0EZssBH

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2017