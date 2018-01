“Me encanta estar desnuda y los senos brillantes volverán”, dice la chica manoseada en un festival

Just because I’m wearing clothes and don’t showing off my bare breast it doesn’t mean I am not happy with my body. It means I am well cultured. Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller you should move back to a cave. By the way, the guy really shouldn’t grab her breast. #Selfesteem pic.twitter.com/FE7nCHSIE5

— Amanda Smith (@FromTheBrixton) January 3, 2018