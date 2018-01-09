Lista de nominados a Premios BAFTA 2018: Guillermo del Toro arrasa con ‘The Shape of Water’

Después de ganar como Mejor director en los Golden Globes 2018, Guillermo del Toro consiguió una nominación en la misma categoría pero ahora en los Premios BAFTA 2018. Esta gala es el equivalente a los Premios Oscar pero de Inglaterra.
El creativo mexicano además arrasó en las nominaciones con su película “The Shape of Water” consiguiendo menciones en categorías como Mejor película, Mejor guión original, y una mención para la actriz Sally Hawkins como Mejor actriz.
Los Premios BAFTA 2018 se entregarán el domingo 18 de febrero.
LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS BAFTA 2018
Mejor película
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor película británica
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor película en otra lengua
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Mejor documental
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Mejor película animada
Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette
Mejor director
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor guión original
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor guión adaptado
Call Me by Your Name
The Death of Stalin
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Molly’s Game
Paddington 2
Mejor actriz
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Mejor actor
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Mejor actriz de reparto
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Mejor actor de reparto
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor música original
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Mejor cinematografía
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor edición
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor diseño de producción
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Mejor peinados y maquillaje
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Mejor sonido
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejor efectos especiales
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Mejor corto animado británico
Have Heart
Mamoon
Poles Apart
Mejor corto británico
Aamir
Cowboy Dave
A Drowning Man
Work
Wren Boys
Revelación del año
Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O’Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chalamet