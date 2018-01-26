Disneyland abrirá “atracción” especial para adultos

We're bringing Ballast Point to the happiest place on earth! That's right, our next location is in the @downtowndisneydistrict at @disneyland in Anaheim, marking the first-ever on-site brewery for Disney. This incredible space will house a three-barrel R&D brewery, restaurant and beer garden. We can’t wait to bring our tasting room experience to this magical place, and we'll keep you updated as the opening date nears. More info on our Facebook page and follow our new @ballastpointanaheim IG account for more info! 🎉🍻

A post shared by Ballast Point Brewing Co. (@ballastpointbrewing) on Jan 24, 2018 at 12:10pm PST