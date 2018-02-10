Su hija sufre acoso escolar, éste es el mensaje de la madre

La mayoría (si no todos) los niños han sufrido bullying (intimidación o acoso), de una forma u otra, en algún momento de sus vidas.
Si bien el grado en que un niño es intimidado puede variar, siempre es desgarrador como padre ver el impacto que tiene en su hijo o hija.
Aún peor es la sensación de ser incapaz de detener el dolor emocional (o incluso físico) que el acosador le inflige a su hijo.
La intimidación es un problema muy serio. Según el Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos de EE. UU., está vinculado a muchos procesos negativos, que incluyen una mayor probabilidad de depresión y ansiedad, abuso de sustancias, disminución del rendimiento académico y, trágicamente, suicidio.
Stevie Niki es una madre australiana de cuatro hijos que escribe sobre su familia y sus aventuras. En una reciente publicación de Instagram, Stevie abordó con fuerza el impacto que el acoso ha tenido en una de sus hijas.
Esto es lo que escribió en uno de sus post:
Quiero recuperar a mi niña feliz, la que ilumina la habitación e irradia vibraciones que desearía poder crear. Mi linda hija, que ama a su madre y sus hermanos, mi pequeña.
Hoy ella colapsó debido al acoso que sufre desde los últimos seis meses, después de que nos mudamos y cambiamos de escuela. Me preguntó por qué no tiene amigos y por qué no es lo suficientemente buena.
Often times we get ‘lost’ in Life, forgetting who we were before the world told us who we should be. The stresses of life take a hold and more often than not we are locked into ‘survival mode’. Self love, acceptance + nourishment is extremely important to not only function as a human being, but to thrive as a friend, daughter, mother, wife/partner, colleague + a contributing member of society. We cannot pour from an empty vessel – + in order to give to others, we also need to give to ourselves. This is where our EMPOWER YOU PROJECT comes into play. We want to inspire, encourage + motivate each and every one of you, to become the BEST version of yourself + to wholeheartedly love who you are as much as your loved ones love you, we really are our own worst enemy and critics at times. This is a holistic approach – nurturing our MIND, BODY + SOULS. We are about encouraging positivity, changing the way you see yourself, how you see the world + how your journey through motherhood. Let’s unite to embrace YOU + one another, in a movement that is set to ignite the fire within us all toward total EMPOWERMENT. Are you in? Join me, co creator @bec.crombie + hundreds of other women on the #EmpowerYouProject supporting, empowering + uplifting one another on our own journey to be the best we can possibly be – Mind, Body + Soul. i will share more info via insta stories + on my blog today.
La madre continuó hablando de su situación, confesndo que no sabía qué hacer e intentando plantear soluciones.
Así que háblenles a sus hijos, enséñenles amabilidad e inclusión, porque ninguna madre ni ningún niño deberían tener que pasar por esto y sentir lo que sentimos.