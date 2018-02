¿La actividad sísmica en el Anillo de Fuego podría desencadenar un megaterremoto?

Pacific Ring of Fire active today. #switch2sendai #earthquake #volcano

– PH : Mayon Volcano erupted, 1,000s evacuees

– Japan: Volcano causes avalanche, one death

– Indonesia: 5.3 earthquake jolts Jakarta, buildings swayed

– Alaska: 7.9 Magnitude earthquake led to tsunami alert. pic.twitter.com/q1rz0Dbvxr

— UNISDR (@unisdr) January 23, 2018