Se somete a cirugía “ilegal” para tener la cintura más pequeña del mundo

Sophia Wollersheim es un conocida modelo alemana a la cual se le conoce en otras partes del mundo como “Sophia Vegas”, y sobre todo porque se ha ganado el título de ser la mujer con “la cintura más pequeña del mundo”, un reconocimiento que no ha sido nada sencillo de obtener.
Sophia tiene 30 años y actualmente puede presumir que su pequeña cintura mida 43 centímetros, la cual contrasta con su cuerpo voluptuoso y curvilíneo, convirtiéndose así en una gran sensación en Instagram.
I wish you all a happy new year 2018. I am grateful for all the fails in my live because each of them was always a lesson and made me stronger. I'm blessed to life a live what I never could imagine, and I'm so grateful for every moment. I hope you all realize your dreams in #2018 #makeachange #believe #visualize #love
El tener la cintura más pequeña pudo haber llevado a Sophia a cumplir una larga condena en la cárcel. Sí, aunque no lo creas. Esto porque se sometió a una cirugía que en su país natal está prohibida. Así que decidió emprender un viaje a Estados Unidos para poder realizarla. Ahí, le extirparon cuatro costillas y fue así como consiguió tan esbelta figura.
I will tell all my life what I think, do what I want if the people like it or no! Cher, Marilyn Manson, or Brigitte Bardot have become some of the people who successfully made history and old….Were these celebrities discriminated against because they are to remove ribs were? I amuse myself now just still deliciously superficial people that speaks the pure hatred. I love my new body and I have so many beautiful things that the Sun literally from the behind the seems. For all these people they didn't make sense … I wish you all that as I found and you can stop your deficits to distract from your luck you (unless the chest, big belly , or missing self-confidence). Even if the photo is spontaneously decided pretty amateurs-stick works, but it's the first without Corset and I think you can guess that something is missing what makes me incredibly happy by the way. #beverlyhills #newborn #body #lifestyle #ripremoval #tinywaist