Se somete a cirugía “ilegal” para tener la cintura más pequeña del mundo

I wish you all a happy new year 2018. I am grateful for all the fails in my live because each of them was always a lesson and made me stronger. I'm blessed to life a live what I never could imagine, and I'm so grateful for every moment. I hope you all realize your dreams in #2018 #makeachange #believe #visualize #love

