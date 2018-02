Equipo de hockey de escuela de masacre en Florida se corona campeón

Entering the day as the bottom seed, the Marjory #StonemanDouglas hockey team has pulled off the unthinkable, rallying to win two games, in commanding fashion, to become State Champs!!! Hear from them tonight on @ABC7SWFL and @NBC2 pic.twitter.com/EL2nlZ0ua9

— Andrew McDevitt (@AMcDevittTV) February 25, 2018