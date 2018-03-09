Viral: Mira lo que “The Rock” enseñó a su hija sobre el Día Internacional de la Mujer

Y ella se robó el show
Viral: Mira lo que “The Rock” enseñó a su hija sobre el Día Internacional de la Mujer
Dwayne enloqueció a sus seguidores de Instagram con la noticia.
Foto: Bang Showbiz
Por: Redacción

Como sabemos el jueves fue el Día Internacional de la Mujer. Y Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lanzó un video de Instagram de él mismo enseñando a su hija algunas frases clave.

La pequeña Jasmine sorprendió a todos y ya tiene más de 13 millones de vistas:

