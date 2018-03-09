Viral: Mira lo que “The Rock” enseñó a su hija sobre el Día Internacional de la Mujer

Como sabemos el jueves fue el Día Internacional de la Mujer. Y Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lanzó un video de Instagram de él mismo enseñando a su hija algunas frases clave.
La pequeña Jasmine sorprendió a todos y ya tiene más de 13 millones de vistas:
Girl power. To every woman out there ‘round the world – all ages and races – I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect. Especially, the loves of my life at home. Now if I can just get Jazzy to say the daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest man alive part, then we all gonna be cool. #MyAnchors #InternationalWomensDay
