Conoce lo nuevo de Hulu durante marzo de 2018

Las fechas y títulos estarán a tus manos

Ahora sabrás qué tanto debes esperar para seguir viendo tus producciones preferidas. Lee la lista completa de los estrenos del mes en Hulu. Ten en cuenta que después de la fecha los encontrarás por orden alfabético.

Disponible a partir del 1º de marzo



1984

The Accused

A Feast at Midnight

A Guy Thing

A Mermaid’s Tale

A Stork’s Journey

A View to Kill

All the Wild Horses

Antitrust

Ask This Old House (Temporadas 11 & 12)

Bad Influence

Bad News Bears (2005)

Billy the Kid

Body of Evidence

Boots on the Ground

Boulevard

Branded

Breakdown

Captivity

Carriers

Chaplin

Chicago

Criminal Law

The Devil Inside

Die Another Day

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

The Doors

Dream House Nightmare

Earth Girls are Easy

F/X

F/X 2

Fatal Instinct

Finder’s Fee

Fire with Fire

Fluke

For Your Eyes Only

Forces of Nature

Goldeneye

Gordy

The Glass Shield

Hackers

Hanoi Hilton

Happythankyoumoreplease

Hart’s War

Hesher

High School

Home of the Brave

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

I’m So Excited!

Ill Manors

Imagine That

Jack Goes Boating

Jeff Who Lives at Home

Jennifer 8

Kingpin

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man

License to Kill

The Living Daylights

Love Crimes

The Million Dollar Hotel

Moonraker

Mr. Majesty

The Music Never Stopped

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Pudsey the Dog: The Movie

Regarding Henry

The Secret of N.I.M.H.

Southie

Sprung

The Square

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Tales of the Grim Sleeper

This Old House (Temporada 30 & 38)

Tomorrow Never Dies

Twenty Twenty Four

Veni Vidi Vici (Temporada 1)

We Blew It

Where the Skin Lies

Who Killed Nancy?

The World is Not Enough

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Young Adult

Disponible a partir del 2 de marzo



Showtime at the Apollo (Temporada 1)

Disponible a partir del 3 de marzo

MasterChef Junior (Temporada 6)

Disponible a partir del 4 de marzo



K.C. Undercover (Temporada 3)

Traitor

Disponible a partir del 5 de marzo



The 90th Oscars: Special (ABC)

The 90th Oscars: Live From the Red Carpet: Special (ABC)

Amazing World of Gumball (Temporada 5)

Everything Beautiful is Far Away

The New Radical

The Real Housewives of New York City (Temporada 9)

Disponible a partir del 6 de marzo

Crash (2005)

Fantasia 2000

Disponible a partir del 7 de marzo



Hard Sun (Temporada 11)

Living Soul

Disponible a partir del 8 de marzo



Aftermath

Knock Knock

Disponible a partir del 9 de marzo

Champions (Premier de temporada)

Power Rangers (2017)

Disponible a partir del 10 de marzo



Angie Tribeca (Temporada 3)

Disponible a partir del 12 de marzo



American Idol (Premier de temporada)

American Ninja Warrior (Temporada 9)

Deception (Premier de temporada)

Timeless (Premier de temporada 2)

Force Majeure

Wolf Warrior 2

Disponible a partir del 13 de marzo



Food Wars! (Temporada 2)

Bitter Harvest

Disponible a partir del 14 de marzo



For the People (Premier de temporada)

Rise: Series Premiere (NBC)

Tommy’s Honour

Disponible a partir del 15 de marzo



4 Lovers

Blade of the Immortal

The Bridge (Temporada 4)

The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain

The Fog

The Forgotten

Four Rooms

Hello I Must Be Going

The Kill Team

LOL

October Country

River of Grass

The Son (Temporada 1)

Disponible a partir del 16 de marzo



John Q

Disponible a partir del 18 de marzo



Almost Friends

Disponible a partir del 19 de marzo



Genius Jr.: Series Premiere (NBC)

Little Big Shots (Temporada 3)

Life Itself

Love and Saucers

Disponible a partir del 23 de marzo

Station 19 (Premier de temporada)

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step (Hulu Original Documentary)

Disponible a partir del 24 de marzo

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Disponible a partir del 27 de marzo

The Little Hours

Disponible a partir del 28 de marzo



Roseanne (Temporada 10)

Splitting Up Together (Premier de temporada)

Disponible a partir del 30 de marzo



Alex, Inc (Premier de temporada)

Shadowhunters (Temporada 3)

Siren (Premier de temporada)

Disponible a partir del 31 de marzo

Closing Gambit

EuroTrump

The Ghoul

Habit

Project Eden