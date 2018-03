Censo de 2020 incluirá pregunta sobre ciudadanía, dice secretario de Comercio

The federal census is NOT a tool to rally the President’s base. It’s a constitutionally mandated count of every single PERSON living in this country.

More important than ever to pass my bill to prevent this w/ @CoryBooker @maziehirono & many @SenateDems https://t.co/RbU1Z2wEPk https://t.co/VC8Wfu1r7A

— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) March 27, 2018