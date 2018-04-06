Fotos: Conoce a Joann van den Herik, la curvilínea prima de Bella y Gigi Hadid

Bella y Gigi Hadid triunfan en las pasarelas internacionales, y ahora una de sus primas quiere seguir ese camino.
Sin embargo, Joann van den Herik, de 19 años, es más curvilínea que ellas, como lo demuestra en las imágenes que publica en Instagram.
When I post pictures in lingerie or showing my body, whether it's in a flattering way or not, I always get the same reaction: "I would never dare to post something like that". And I understand them completely. We live in a world where it's normal to hide your body, to be ashamed of yourself, to stay inside when you have an acne break out. We live in a world where it's encouraged to be thin and people will call you fat as if it's an insult rather than an observation. I won't stand for that. First of all, to all the boys and girls out there, you don't have to be ashamed of yourself. There's only one YOU. You're unique and your imperfections make you special. I know it's hard to see sometimes, but don't let your worth be determined by your stretchmarks or the marks on your face. Everyone has flaws and those flaws, as perfectly normal as they are, make us who we are. Your body is a temple, why hide it? Be proud of it. Show it to the world!! Adressing your insecurities rather than hiding them makes you learn to love yourself so much more. Wear that croptop eventhough you have fatrolls, wear those shorts eventhough you have bigger legs than the girls on magazine covers, wear that cute bralette eventhough you have saggy boobs (Like I'm doing in this picture right here 🙋🏻). You're not alone, you're not weird, you're not ugly. It's totally normal and it's FREAKIN BEAUTIFUL. It's okay to have insecurities, it's okay to not be okay sometimes, it's okay to not be confident all the time, but don't let it ruin your life or stop you from doing the things you love. I stand for body positivity, I stand for imperfections, I stand for love your curves. What do you stand for? ✨💛✨💛 #LoveYourCurves #LoveYourBody #BodyPositive #EveryBodyIsBeautiful
La joven, quien luce estrías y michelines, presume una gran confianza en sí misma con el ánimo de triunfar en una escena que no brinda tantas oportunidades a las modelos de su tipo. Su actitud la ha convertido en una inspiración para muchas, quienes ya son sus seguidoras.
“Esta soy yo cuando me enfermo, sin pantalones, sin enseñar mi mejor lado, sin maquillaje. Quiero demostrarle a todos que incluso las personas con muchos seguidores pueden verse y sentirse de la mierda. La gente en Instagram no es perfecta. No están solos“, posteó Joann en una instantánea, que contaba con más de 12 mil likes.
‼️THIS IS REALITY‼️ Yep, this is how I look like when I’m sick. No pants, no showing my good sides, no makeup. I want to show you all that even people with many followers can look and feel like sh*t. People on Instagram aren’t perfect. You’re not alone. I’ve been sick for 3 days now, I’ve felt unhappy, uncomfortable and insecure. I def not look my best right now and that just makes me wanna avoid the mirror. I just want to lay in bed feeling ugly and sorry for myself. But I know that’s not a solution. Instead of doing that, I’m showing you all: my biggest insecurities. I’ve talked about it a couple of times, but my belly rolls and my legs are my biggest insecurities and I feel like showing them makes me beat my insecurities and learn to love them instead. The second picture is my bare face, without washing it or even combing my hair/eyebrows, I think there are still too many people who are afraid to go outside like this. You should all realize that you’re already beautiful, make-up just lightens up the best parts of your face. It doesn’t make you more beautiful. Because you already BEAUTIFUL AF. I know it’s hard. It’s hard showing your insecurities. It’s hard realizing you’re beautiful when you feel like you’re not worthy of anything. I’m lucky I’m confident enough to do it now, but I’ve not always been this confident. It’s a tough road. But realize a few things: if your future daugther or son had your body, or even your best friend, your sister, your brother, would you tell them to hate it? Would you tell them they’re ugly? That they should lose weight? That they can’t wear whatever they want? That they aren’t worthy of love? No. You would tell them that their size does NOT define them. So don’t treat yourself differently. #BeautyBeyondSize #BodyPositive
Ya contratada con la agencia UK Model Management, Joann, nacida en Holanda, propone debatir que la belleza no tiene nada que ver con el peso, sino con la seguridad en sí misma, pues no le preocupa publicar fotografías al natural, que no la favorecen.
“Sé que es difícil mostrar tus inseguridades. Es difícil darse cuenta de que eres hermosa cuando sientes que no vales nada. Yo soy afortunada, tengo la confianza de mostrarlo ahora, pero no siempre tuve esa seguridad“, dijo.
Recientemente Joann anunció su participación en el concurso de televisión Curvy Supermodel, de la cadena Divinity.
All my life I've been focused on my weight. "Fat" is used so often with women. I grew up thinking "fat" is the worst thing you could be called by someone. I thought "fat" was an insult. But calling someone fat, says more about the person who said it, than about yourself. You see, I HAVE fat, I'm not fat. Fat does not define me. I know what I eat, how much I exercise. I know that I'm a lot more than just my appearances. Sometimes I take flattering photos with make-up on (on the left) and sometimes I'm just not feeling posing and HATE make-up (on the right). Both is okay. Both bodies are OKAY. Most people would say picture two is an unflattering photo. But I love it. I love that you can see my imperfections, my fatrolls, my imperfect skin, my cellulite. Those are all my insecurities in one single picture. This is a big step for me because I'm still insecure and not 100% confident, but I want to show you guys that even people with many followers aren't perfect. I used to HATE every inch of my body. That mindset not only made me grumpy towards myself, but towards every one around me. It made me envious towards other women. I'm happy I realised that my body is great and that "perfect" doesn't exist. With this picture, I wanted to show every boy and girl out there, that YOUR BODY IS BEAUTIFUL. Your body is gorgeous, your body is unique, your body is yours. You can have fatrolls. You can have pimples. You can have stretchmarks. You can have everything you want. You can be whatever you want. Our stories and experiences make us who we are and that's the most amazing thing. Take that with you and embrace your body, embrace those curves! Make your insecurities your own, turn them into something positive, make them YOU! Don't hate your body until you lose weight or get the perfect body at the gym, do it the whole way, do it NOW! Loving yourself is greatest achievement of all ❤️ #LoveYourself #LoveYourBody #BodyPositive
All my life I’ve been told that I was too fat. All my life people made me feel bad about being “fat”. All my life I thought having fat was a bad thing. I’ve been obsessed with my weight as long as I can remember. My body was never represented in this fashion industry. I remember doing my school research project and finding out, people actually prefer ads with photoshopped people over ads with real people. I found out that girls think about doing plastic surgery when they’re 12 years old (TWELVE!!!!!!!). I think people are so used to seeing perfect people that they think it’s weird to see something that is “real”. But what I show you, right here, right now, is real. I don’t want anyone to feel like I’ve felt when I was younger. I know a lot of girls and boys, even men and women, out there are ashamed of their bodies. I know a lot of people are still obsessed with losing weight. I know people are obsessed with getting the “perfect” body which society shows us. I want to help those people who feel like this. Please realize that your body, the one you see in the mirror, isn’t photoshopped. You don’t have personal trainers, special diets, a lot of money to spend on plastic surgery. Everyone has the right to do whatever they want with their body, so let them. Don’t compare yourself to others. You see your body. And that body may have some fat, may have stretchmarks, cellulite, pimples, hairs, scars, whatever. It may not be seen as “perfect” by society, but it’s your body. It’s your temple. We shouldn’t care what society thinks. As long as you are healthy, and have a positive mindset, it doesn’t matter what size you are. It’s all about the size of your heart ❤️ #BeautyBeyondSize #LoveYourBody #BodyPositive
2017…. what a year. It's been a year of ups and downs. I would've never thought I'd be where I am now. In the beginning of 2017 I often had moments where I wanted to give up because I thought my dreams would never come true. But I didn't quit. And I never gave up. 2017 was a year full of positivity for me. It was a year I realized I could love my body without limitations. My curves are AMAZING. And I wanted to share that with people. I wanted to show you guys that it's okay to have curves and it's OKAY TO LOVE THEM! Everybody has fat, has cellulite, or stretchmarks. And you can slowly learn to accept them and even love them if you let yourself. 2017 was also a year where I sometimes still hated my body. Even I am still stuck in the thought that we should be thin to be beautiful. But it's not true. Every body is a GOOD body! Every body is beautiful. That's something I showed myself and told myself everyday. 2017 was a year where my strong oma fought a battle and beat it!!! 2017 was a year where my sister got a chance to show her voice to the world. 2017 was a year I focused on the things that matter to me most: my friends and family ❤️ 2017 was the year I realized I wanted to be an inspiration and I did it. I got a chance and took it. I want to let you guys know that you should NEVER ever give up on your dreams. You can achieve them. But it won't fall into your hands. You have to work for it, believe in it, and LIVE IT. I also want to let you know that you CAN love yourself. It's been a taboo for years to show your body. Well, f* that! Be proud of your body, wear whatever you want. Don't be afraid of people's judgement, people are always gonna be judging and hating on each other so you might as well do whatever you want!Loving yourself is the greatest achievement ever. It's a long process and you'd have to work on it everyday but you can do it. Achieve your dreams, love yourself and focus on what's most important to you. That's the three things I've learned from 2017. Watch out 2018, here I come 💥 #Bye2017 #NewYears #LoveYourself #LoveYourBody