Fotos: Conoce a Joann van den Herik, la curvilínea prima de Bella y Gigi Hadid

When I post pictures in lingerie or showing my body, whether it's in a flattering way or not, I always get the same reaction: "I would never dare to post something like that". And I understand them completely. We live in a world where it's normal to hide your body, to be ashamed of yourself, to stay inside when you have an acne break out. We live in a world where it's encouraged to be thin and people will call you fat as if it's an insult rather than an observation. I won't stand for that. First of all, to all the boys and girls out there, you don't have to be ashamed of yourself. There's only one YOU. You're unique and your imperfections make you special. I know it's hard to see sometimes, but don't let your worth be determined by your stretchmarks or the marks on your face. Everyone has flaws and those flaws, as perfectly normal as they are, make us who we are. Your body is a temple, why hide it? Be proud of it. Show it to the world!! Adressing your insecurities rather than hiding them makes you learn to love yourself so much more. Wear that croptop eventhough you have fatrolls, wear those shorts eventhough you have bigger legs than the girls on magazine covers, wear that cute bralette eventhough you have saggy boobs (Like I'm doing in this picture right here 🙋🏻). You're not alone, you're not weird, you're not ugly. It's totally normal and it's FREAKIN BEAUTIFUL. It's okay to have insecurities, it's okay to not be okay sometimes, it's okay to not be confident all the time, but don't let it ruin your life or stop you from doing the things you love. I stand for body positivity, I stand for imperfections, I stand for love your curves. What do you stand for? ✨💛✨💛 #LoveYourCurves #LoveYourBody #BodyPositive #EveryBodyIsBeautiful

