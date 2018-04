Critican a Chiquis Rivera por ajustado pantalón que le marca su parte íntima

I’m thick and what?! 👑💪🏻🏀 #BeeProud of YOUR curves! #ThickGirlsRule #OOTD from @fashionnova! Use my CODE: XoChiquis for a #BossBee discount! 🤗💋 #FashionNova #NovaBabe #Curves #BBN1 #BeeConfident #FlawsAndAll

A post shared by Chiquis 💛 | Valentina 🖤 (@chiquisoficial) on Apr 13, 2018 at 7:00pm PDT