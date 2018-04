Grupos de derechos humanos acusan a EEUU de bloquear proceso de asilo a caravana migrante

Thanks to the solidarity of the people of Tijuana and San Diego who are showing up to support the asylum seekers of the #RefugeeCaravan who the United States Government has illegally denied the right to request asylum!@CIYJA @KamalaHarris @wrcommission @NDLON @Carecen_LA pic.twitter.com/d8bbixGcD9

— Alex Mensing (@alex_mensing) April 30, 2018