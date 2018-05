Mujer logra dar a luz gracias a un tutorial de YouTube

The short version:

My friend Tia was on the way to Germany to visit me.

During her Layover in Istanbul she GAVE BIRTH to a HEALTHY BABY BOY

In a Hotel Room

BY HERSELF

Tied and cut the Umbilical Chord

BY HERSELF

AND WENT TO THE AIRPORT THE NEXT DAY LIKE NOTHING HAPPEND pic.twitter.com/iz6976bjsd

— Jakob Johnson (@JohnsonJakob) April 25, 2018