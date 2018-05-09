Melania vive con el enemigo y no hace nada, le acusan en las redes

Mientras Melania combate el ciber acoso su esposo Donald Trump lo utiliza como principal herramienta política

Las redes sociales no paran de lanzar críticas contra la primera dama Melania Trump luego de que presentó su campaña ” Be Best “ para alentar “hábitos sociales, emocionales y físicos positivos” en los niños.

Según el sitio web de Be Best, una faceta clave de la iniciativa es ayudar a los niños a “evitar la interacción negativa con las redes sociales”.

“Deben elegir sus palabras sabiamente y hablar con respeto y compasión“, señaló el sitio.

Sin embargo esta iniciativa y su alusión al ciberacoso contrasta con la doble moral de la primera dama al permancer callada contra las acciones de su esposo, quien es enemigo número uno de su iniciativa al haber convertido al acoso cibernético contra sus detractores en una de sus principales herramientas políticas.

Estos son solo algunos de los cientos de mensajes que inundan las redes sociales pidiéndole a Melania Trump un poco de coherencia y valentía para alzar la voz en contra de las acciones de su marido.

Dear @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP, I’m still waiting on your response to the bullying perpetrated by your husband @realDonaldTrump and his supporters. That would be a way to really help our children #BeBesthttps://t.co/J3oDfmMvNv — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 7, 2018

Social media is too often used in negative ways and that it is important for children to learn positive online behaviors at a young age. – Melania Trump When will your husband learn his positive online behavior? – America — Jen 🕳🚶🏻‍♀️✌🏼❤🤘🏼 (@ITMFA_NOW) May 7, 2018

Melaina’s new campaign to help kids not bully each other online called Be Best is going to be awesome with the help of some top advisors like Pocahontas, Nasty Woman, Pig, Lil’ Corker, Sloppy Steve, Slime Ball Comey, Crazy Maxine Waters, and Sleepy Eyes. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 7, 2018

I join First Lady @MelaniaTrump in opposing bullying in all forms and think “Be Best” is a great idea for a campaign. Perhaps it can launch with this video at https://t.co/HVXX6bAy0Z? pic.twitter.com/8Ds5GKWYVo — Karl Frisch (@KarlFrisch) May 7, 2018

Here’s Melania practicing for her anti-bullying campaign #BeBest by demanding to know why Obama won’t show “the American people” his birth certificate. Or something. https://t.co/XTdTNkOJMT — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) May 7, 2018

