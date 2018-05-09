Melania vive con el enemigo y no hace nada, le acusan en las redes

Mientras Melania combate el ciber acoso su esposo Donald Trump lo utiliza como principal herramienta política
Melania vive con el enemigo y no hace nada, le acusan en las redes
Las redes no tienen piedad por la doble moral de Melania
Foto: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Las redes sociales no paran de lanzar críticas contra la primera dama Melania Trump luego de que presentó su campaña ” Be Best “ para alentar “hábitos sociales, emocionales y físicos positivos” en los niños.

Según el sitio web de Be Best, una faceta clave de la iniciativa es ayudar a los niños a “evitar la interacción negativa con las redes sociales”.

“Deben elegir sus palabras sabiamente y hablar con respeto y compasión“, señaló el sitio.

Sin embargo esta iniciativa y su alusión al ciberacoso contrasta con la doble moral de la primera dama al permancer callada contra las acciones de su esposo, quien es enemigo número uno de su iniciativa al haber convertido al acoso cibernético contra sus detractores en una de sus principales herramientas políticas.

Estos son solo algunos de los cientos de mensajes que inundan las redes sociales pidiéndole a Melania Trump un poco de coherencia y valentía para alzar la voz en contra de las acciones de su marido.

