Cierran playa en Queens al encontrar una ballena muerta

Humpback whale washed up on the beach at Bay 20 in Fort Tilden this morning. The decaying whale appears to have been deceased for some time. The area has been closed to the public. @amseasorg & @GatewayNPS will be caring for the deceased whale. pic.twitter.com/AvV8CA5nhm

— USPP NYFO (@USPPNYFO) June 1, 2018