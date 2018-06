Las playas de Corea del Norte y otros 5 detalles inesperados de la cumbre de Singapur

Former NBA star @DennisRodman shed tears over the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un & @realDonaldTrump in Singapore, saying former President Obama wouldn't give him the time of day with his diplomatic efforts. #NorthKoreanSummit #DennisRodman https://t.co/rLuFNWLX1p pic.twitter.com/BcmoaBwM3F

— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 12, 2018