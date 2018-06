Buscan a mujer que abandonó a un niño atado de pies y manos en Queens

This incident occurred on 6/12/18 inside of 60-80 Myrtle Ave. the below suspect is wanted for Unlawful Imprisonment of a minor. If anyone has any information on this incident please contact our Detective Squad at the 104 Precinct. pic.twitter.com/hEREm2g0k6

— NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) June 19, 2018