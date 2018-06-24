Aceites par la piel, descubre uno de los secretos de belleza de Kim Kardashian

Si quieres que tu piel luzca más bonita, no te pierdas esta lista de productos que harán que irradies luz y brillo. ¡No se podrán resistir a ti!

Aunque todavía no muy populares, los aceites dejan la piel más bonita y hay muchas celebritries que ya se han apuntado a su uso.

Consiguen aportar luminosidad y es capaz de borrar imperfecciones, además de mantener la piel hidratada los 365 días del año.

Foto: Instagram @koraorganics

No importa si ya tienes arrugas o si eres todavía muy joven para ello. Tampoco tengas en cuenta la estación, aunque sea verano y haga calor funcionan igual, porque lo importante es la hidratación de la piel.

No pienses que es negativo para la piel, pero hoy cada vez hay más estudios que descubren sus numerosos beneficios si se consume o aplica diariamente.

Además, hay aceites para todo tipo de piel. ¡Encuentra el más adecuado para ti!

El mito más grande que hay entorno a ellos es que engrasan la dermis, pero lo que realmente hacen es hidratarla desde el interior y proteger las zonas más resecas, como los codos y las rodillas. No menos importantes es destacar que los aceites esenciales ayudan a desvanecer las líneas de expresión.

Famosas como Kim Kardashian usa los óleos entre sus productos rutinarios de belleza. Su marca favorite es Bio Oil, pero no le dejes de echar un ojo a estas otras.

Estos son algunos de los aceites favoritos de las famosos.

