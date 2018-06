El volcán Kilauea continúa cambiando la isla de Hawaii con erupciones, sismos y derrumbes

Dramatic changes are taking place at the summit of Kīlauea. Yesterday we had to remove the artifacts from Jaggar Museum, which has endured considerable earthquake damage over the last few weeks. Learn more about our collection: https://t.co/ouVJu1E3jo#KilaueaErupts#Kilauea pic.twitter.com/BtmvCVooPJ

— Hawaii Volcanoes NPS (@Volcanoes_NPS) June 20, 2018