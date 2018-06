Jarrod Ramos es identificado como el sospechoso en el tiroteo a un periódico en Maryland

New details:

→ Approx. three victims hospitalized in addition to 5 fatalities.

→ Officials say the shooter is a white male.

→ He used a "long gun." AP reports it's believed to be a shotgun.

→ No fire was exchanged between police and the gunman. https://t.co/7M0f2oG1Ij

— WAMU 88.5 (@wamu885) June 28, 2018