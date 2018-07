Lo liberan tras pasar 24 años preso por arbitrariedad de un detective

Shawn Williams was 19 years old when NYPD officers faked evidence and testimony against him.

He then spent TWENTY FIVE YEARS in prison for a murder he did not commit.

25 years.

He was just exonerated.https://t.co/zOlY7fqm7O

Thank you to @LegalAidNYC for having his back.

— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 14, 2018