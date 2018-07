Así se planeó la invasión de Pussy Riot en la final del Mundial de Rusia 2018

we demand to: 1. Let all political prisoners free. 2. Not imprison for “likes”. 3. Stop Illegal arrests on rallies. 4. Allow political competition in the country. 5. Not fabricate criminal accusations and not keep people in jails for no reason. 6. Turn the earthly policeman into the heavenly policeman.

