Staten Island fue la zona más afectada por la tormenta

We are currently responding to scattered outages due to the storm moving through our service territory. We urge customers to take safety precautions and do not go near or touch downed power lines because they may be live. #safetyfirst #stormrestoration https://t.co/fXArxKSg8M pic.twitter.com/VVOk79n9UA

— Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 28, 2018